Aberdeen pays undisclosed fee to reach Saba standstill across its trust range

Deal across seven trusts

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Aberdeen has confirmed it paid an undisclosed fee to Saba's investors to broker a three-year agreement which prevents the New York hedge fund from agitating for change at trusts managed by the group.

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