'Significant moment' as ECB hikes interest rates for the first time since 2023

Growth and inflation forecasts 'sharply' revised

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The European Central Bank (ECB) has hiked interest rates by 25bps to 2.25% today (11 June), the first time since 2023.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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