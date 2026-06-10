FSB outlines guidelines for AI adoption by financial institutions

Consultation report

clock • 1 min read

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) has today (10 June) put forward several recommendations for how financial institutions should best integrate artificial intelligence (AI).

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