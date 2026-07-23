ECB holds rates for 'breathing space' as September hike anticipated

25bps hike priced in later this year

clock • 2 min read

The European Central Bank has held rates steady at 2.25% at the Governing Council meeting today (23 July) in a move widely expected by markets, despite rising commodity prices and renewed turmoil in the Middle East.

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