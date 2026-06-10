European ETF and ETC inflows slow to €38bn in May

€181.1bn inflows year-to-date

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

European ETFs and ETCs garnered €38bn in inflows in May 2026, down from the €40.2bn they attracted in April.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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