AJ Bell Investments onboards two adviser firms to MPS book after fee cut

Charges to drop to 0.12%

clock • 1 min read

Financial Initiatives and Blue Atlas Wealth have been added to AJ Bell Investments’ model portfolio service book, the former joining this month and the latter in the coming weeks.

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