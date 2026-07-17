Competition heats up amid 'rapid expansion' of €108bn European active ETF market

Morningstar trends report

clock • 1 min read

Europe’s active ETF market continued its rapid expansion in H1 2026, with assets reaching over €108bn by the end of June, according to Morningstar's latest Europe active ETF trends review.

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