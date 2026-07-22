AJ Bell moves cash to US TIPS in latest fund range rebalance

AJ Bell has reduced cash equivalent holdings across its fund and MPS range and reallocated capital to short-dated US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week today
Free for those involved in advising, managing and/or analysing investments or £1 per day for professionals outside of these roles.
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes