The Big Interview: Quilter Investors CIO Marcus Brookes on MPS competition and the FCA's review

‘Success begets success’

Michael Nelson
clock • 5 min read

“In the mid-80s, a guy called Bernie told my dad he should invest in something called the Hong Kong Land Property Trust. Within six months, that investment went to virtually nothing,” explains Quilter Investors CIO Marcus Brookes.

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