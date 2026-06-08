FCA takes civil action against Neil Woodford and W4.0 for 'operating without authorisation'

Accused of breaching FSMA

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened civil proceedings against Neil Woodford and his new investment platform W4.0 for “operating without authorisation”.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Industry gives mixed response to proposed AIM Rules changes

Platforms jostle to attract retail investors ahead of SpaceX IPO

More on Regulation

FCA takes civil action against Neil Woodford and W4.0 for 'operating without authorisation'
Regulation

FCA takes civil action against Neil Woodford and W4.0 for 'operating without authorisation'

Accused of breaching FSMA

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 08 June 2026 • 2 min read
Fewer than one-in-seven firms ready for one-day settlements
Regulation

Fewer than one-in-seven firms ready for one-day settlements

T+1 settlement survey

Robin Amos
clock 08 June 2026 • 3 min read
Lex Greensill banned from standing as director for nine years
Regulation

Lex Greensill banned from standing as director for nine years

Greensill Capital founder

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 June 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot