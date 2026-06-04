WisdomTree launches space economy UCITS ETF

TER of 0.5%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

WisdomTree has unveiled its WisdomTree Space Economy UCITS ETF (WSPC), which aims to offer diversified exposure to firms driving the growth of the global space economy.

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