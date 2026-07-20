Alternative Income REIT turns down Glenstone amid potential AEW UK REIT bid

77.4p per share

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The board of Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) has recommended that shareholders do not accept, or withdraw acceptances for, a bid from Glenstone REIT following a possible improved offer from AEW UK REIT (AEWU).

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