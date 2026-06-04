AJ Bell to cut MPS charges by 20% to 0.12%

From October

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell is set to reduce the charge for its core model portfolio service (MPS) range to 0.12% per year, from 0.15%, from 1 October.

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Jenna Brown
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Jenna Brown

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