AJ Bell adds three funds and drops one in Favourite Funds Q2 reshuffle

Global equities and infrastructure

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell has made three additions and one removal to its Favourite Funds list, focused in the global equities and infrastructure spaces.

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