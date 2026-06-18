Investment platforms facing talent shortages as AI-powered cyber attacks surge

Platforms Association and Deloitte report

clock • 2 min read

Cyber security incidents are rising and investment platforms are struggling to fill vacancies with talent capable of addressing a threat landscape characterised by AI-powered attacks, a report has found.

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