Platforms jostle to attract retail investors ahead of SpaceX IPO

HL waives FX charges

Michael Nelson
clock • 4 min read

UK retail platforms have revealed plans to offer clients the chance to participate in the IPO of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the first overseas listing directly available to the UK retail market.

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