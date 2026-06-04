Mixed-asset and fixed income funds benefit from diversification drive in May

Calastone Fund Flow index

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

UK investor interest in income-producing and diversified assets saw near-record demand for mixed asset funds in May, and the strongest fixed income inflows in three years.

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Mixed-asset and fixed income funds benefit from diversification drive in May
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Mixed-asset and fixed income funds benefit from diversification drive in May

Calastone Fund Flow index

Michael Nelson
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clock 04 June 2026 • 2 min read
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