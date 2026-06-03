J Stern CIO: Unsustainable overvaluations could form bubble like 1990s

'Unproven business models'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The wave of huge IPOs expected this year, from firms such as SpaceX and Anthropic, could cause another worrisome bubble, according to J Stern CIO Christopher Rossbach.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Downing sets up advisory committee to aid Fox multi-asset range

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO

More on Companies

J Stern CIO: Unsustainable overvaluations could form bubble like 1990s
Companies

J Stern CIO: Unsustainable overvaluations could form bubble like 1990s

'Unproven business models'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 June 2026 • 2 min read
Ninety One returns to positive flows as AUM grows 31%
Companies

Ninety One returns to positive flows as AUM grows 31%

Profits increased by £3.4m

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 03 June 2026 • 1 min read
Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO
Companies

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO

$65bn in Series H funding

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 02 June 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot