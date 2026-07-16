Premier Miton shares slide on £800m outflows in 'challenging' quarter

Quarterly update

clock • 3 min read

Premier Miton Group's shares have fallen 6.5% after the firm revealed it saw net outflows of £800m in Q2.

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