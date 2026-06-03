FCA warns football clubs over sponsorships from unregulated firms

Regulator writes to clubs

clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned professional football clubs against signing sponsorship deals with financial services firms that are not allowed to operate in the UK.

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