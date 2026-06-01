Mobius launches asset manager subscription service to boost public and private access across UK

More than 600 clients

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Investment infrastructure platform Mobius has unveiled a subscription service which enables asset managers to easier access UK pension and wealth markets.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Scottish Mortgage surges to all-time-high on Anthropic IPO

Friday Briefing: At least the World Cup is soon

Trustpilot