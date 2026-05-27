ECB rings alarm over financial stability threats from Middle East conflict

Financial Stability Review

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The European Central Bank has warned that the conflict in the Middle East is testing the resilience of the global financial system and real economy.

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Cristian Angeloni
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