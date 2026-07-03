BoE's Catherine Mann: Rate hike could be needed to retain 'credibility'

Speech at Natixis CIB Private Debt Forum

clock • 2 min read

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann has defended her vote in favour of holding the base rate at 3.75% and indicated support for a hike if inflation moves higher.

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