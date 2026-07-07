OBR warns public finances moving onto 'unsustainable path'

Pensions could cost 9% of GDP

clock • 2 min read

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has issued a stark warning to the government that the UK's public finances are moving onto an "unsustainable path".

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