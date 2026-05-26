Hamilton Lane launches tokenised private markets share class with Apex Group and Allfunds Blockchain

BBVA Asset Management first distributor

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Hamilton Lane has launched a tokenised share class to access its Global Private Assets fund (GPA).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Vanguard appoints multi-asset and adviser solutions head

Friday Briefing: The hottest, or busiest, summer on record

More on Alternatives

Hamilton Lane launches tokenised private markets share class with Apex Group and Allfunds Blockchain
Alternatives

Hamilton Lane launches tokenised private markets share class with Apex Group and Allfunds Blockchain

BBVA Asset Management first distributor

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 26 May 2026 • 1 min read
Hamilton Lane expands private markets offering with LTAF launch
Alternatives

Hamilton Lane expands private markets offering with LTAF launch

FCA approval effective 15 May

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 18 May 2026 • 1 min read
Isio eyes addition of private assets to MPS
Alternatives

Isio eyes addition of private assets to MPS

‘Growing’ demand among advisers

Sophia Panayi
Sophia Panayi
clock 18 May 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot