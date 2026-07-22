Half of UK private markets managers target retail and high-net-worth investors

Wealth Club survey

clock • 3 min read

Around half of UK private markets fund managers have started targeting retail and high-net-worth (HNW) individuals as a source of inflows, according to a study from investment platform Wealth Club.

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