Dowgate Wealth to reshape 160-year-old The Investment Company

£10m in assets

clock • 2 min read

Dowgate Wealth is set to become the manager of one of London’s oldest – and smallest – investment trusts, after a share issue brought its assets up to more than £10m.

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