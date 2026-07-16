JPMAM's Anuj Arora on China becoming EMs' 'contrarian play'

Asia ‘workshop of the world’

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Excluding China “dramatically reduces your ability to add risk-adjusted returns”, according to JP Morgan Asset Management managing director Anuj Arora.

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