AEW UK REIT considers fresh bid for Alternative Income REIT as takeover battle continues

Rivals Glenstone offer

clock • 2 min read

AEW UK REIT (AEWU) has confirmed it is considering an all-share offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of Alternative Income REIT (AIRE).

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