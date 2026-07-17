Burnham ready to lead 'authentically Labour' party as he takes the helm

Becomes PM on Monday (20 July)

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Andy Burnham said he is “ready to lead” and build on the foundations laid down by his predecessor, Keir Starmer, in his first speech as leader of the Labour Party.

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