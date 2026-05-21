AJ Bell net inflows hit record £4.2bn as revenue grows 19%

Customers numbers up 12%

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell has reported a 5% increase to its platform AUA in the six months to 31 March 2026.

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Cristian Angeloni
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