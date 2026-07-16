Andy Burnham expected to appoint Shabana Mahmood as chancellor – reports

Succeeding Rachel Reeves

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
Shabana Mahmood (pictured), the home secretary, is expected to succeed Rachel Reeves as chancellor in Andy Burnham's government. Picture: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
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Shabana Mahmood (pictured), the home secretary, is expected to succeed Rachel Reeves as chancellor in Andy Burnham's government. Picture: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to name Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood as the UK’s next Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mahmood is now the favourite to succeed Rachel Reeves, the UK's first female chancellor, whose future in Number 11 had been in doubt since Keir Starmer's resignation last month, according to reports by the FT.

Managers warn Burnham will be in hock to the bond market

Cabinet roles will be assigned on Monday (20 July), after Burnham officially becomes prime minister.

Reeves also gave what would be her last Mansion House speech on Tuesday (14 July), emphasising the economic achievements over the last two years as well as putting a spotlight on the streamlining of financial services regulation.

The Treasury declined to comment and Burnham's office was contacted for comment.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was also in the running to succeed Reeves as chancellor, but is now reportedly expected to become foreign secretary.

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