Home REIT shares slide as losses grow to £18m

Shares drop 4.7%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Shares in beleaguered investment trust Home REIT have continued to fall today (20 May) following the trust’s half year results.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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