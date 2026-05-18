Glenstone forwards proposals to acquire Alternative Income REIT

REIT M&A

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Glenstone REIT has approached the board of Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) with proposals to purchase all remaining shares in the company it does not currently own.

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