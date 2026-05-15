Starmer appoints Rachel Blake as City minister while Lucy Rigby takes senior role

Mini reshuffle

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Number 10 has appointed Rachel Blake as the economic secretary to the Treasury in a mini reshuffle instigated by the resignation of former health secretary Wes Streeting.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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