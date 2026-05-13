Quintet selects Otto Huber to replace stalwart Harvey as group CFO

Nicholas Harvey departs after 13 years

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Quintet Private Bank, parent of Brown Shipley, has appointed Otto Huber as group chief financial officer and a member of the authorised management committee.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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