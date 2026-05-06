Investor confidence in UK economy wanes ahead of local elections

Local elections Thursday 7 May

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Only one third of UK retail investors have confidence in the country’s economy, a fall from 37% in the previous quarter, as pivotal local elections approach.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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