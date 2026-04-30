ECB opts to hold rates at 2%

Eurozone inflation spikes

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

The European Central Bank has voted to leave interest rates unchanged at 2% as uncertainty about the future of conflict in the Middle East continues to weigh on rate setters’ decisions.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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