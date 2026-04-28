Home REIT to resume trading after more than three-year suspension

Suspension lifts on 29 April

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Home REIT is set to resume trading on Wednesday (29 April) following a more than three-year suspension of its shares.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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