One in five UK adults have never heard of investment trusts amid 'confidence gap'

Invesco research

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Nearly one in five (19%) UK adults are unaware of what an investment trust is, at a time when policymakers are seeking to shift more savers into long-term investments.

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