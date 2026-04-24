UK retail sales rise 0.7% in March as shoppers stock up on fuel

Fuel sales up 6.1%

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

A scramble for fuel as prices rose due to the conflict in the Middle East saw UK retail sales rise by 0.7% in March 2026, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

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