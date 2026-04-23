Pantheon adds infrastructure secondaries fund to private wealth platform

Platform holds $15bn in AUM

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Pantheon has expanded its global private wealth platform offering with the launch of its third global evergreen fund.

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