Saba outlines plans for EWI mandate change if selected as investment manager

EWI claims Saba ‘misrepresents the facts’

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Activist investor Saba Capital Management has outlined its proposals for Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI) should it be selected as its investment manager, subject to a new board being installed at the upcoming AGM.

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