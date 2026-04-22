Liontrust records £800m outflows in Q1 2026

AUMA dropped

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Liontrust Asset Management recorded net outflows of £800m in the three months ending 31 March 2026.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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