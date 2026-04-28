Distribution becoming 'primary battleground' in asset management

Predictions from BCG

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Distribution has emerged as a key determinant of success for asset managers, as the industry becomes increasingly competitive and concentrated.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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