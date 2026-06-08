AI adoption concentrated and acting as 'accelerator' not 'decision-maker' in asset management

Morningstar research

clock • 1 min read

Generative AI adoption remains limited and concentrated among fewer than 20 asset managers with established quantitative infrastructure, Morningstar has found.

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