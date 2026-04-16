EM investing pioneer Mark Mobius dies

At the age of 89

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Pioneer of emerging market investing Mark Mobius died at the age of 89 on Wednesday (15 April).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

The Big Interview: Guinness GI CEO on ETFs, disintermediation and the next generation of professionals

Home REIT to sell most of remaining portfolio properties by end of H1 2026

More on Industry

EM investing pioneer Mark Mobius dies
Industry

EM investing pioneer Mark Mobius dies

At the age of 89

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 April 2026 • 2 min read
Government investment campaign leads 85% of young people to rethink saving
Industry

Government investment campaign leads 85% of young people to rethink saving

AI a key inspiration

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 April 2026 • 2 min read
Optimism at six-year low among UK CFOs amid Middle East conflict
Industry

Optimism at six-year low among UK CFOs amid Middle East conflict

Six in ten concerned about energy costs

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 April 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot