Workplace culture expert Jenny Segal: How to spot the quiet quitters

Consumer Duty issue

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How do you respond when you receive a shock resignation? The senior fund manager with strong numbers; the adviser with a stable and growing client book. No complaints, generally regarded as the bedrock of the business.

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