Ex-MPC member Jonathan Haskel approved as OBR chair

Nominated by Rachel Reeves

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel will become the next chair of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

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Cristian Angeloni
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