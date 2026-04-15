FCA seeks additional industry input on UK's crypto regime ahead of regulation

Regulation set for October 2027

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has requested yet another round of feedback from the financial services industry on the its understanding of cryptoassets.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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